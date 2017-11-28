Police looking for suspicious man in Falls

Police are looking for a suspicious man they say went to an elementary school in Niagara Falls and offered candy to one of the students.

Niagara Regional Police said officers attended John Marshall School on St. James Avenue on Friday.

Police said a man walked near the school property and offered candy to one of the students.

The child did not accept the candy and ran away and reported it to staff members.

The man left the area on foot, last seen westbound on St. John Street.

Police said the man made no threats, and there has been no allegations that would reach the threshold of a criminal offence.

Detectives are looking to identify the man to discuss his intentions and provide education about stranger awareness.

Police describe the man as caucasian, between 30-50 years old, 5’10, 180 pounds, wearing a brown leather jacket, blue keans and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.