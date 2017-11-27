Waste, recycling trucks collide in Falls

A Thorold man was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries after the waste truck he was driving was involved in a collision with a recycling truck Monday morning in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Mountain Road, between Taylor Road and Garner Road.

Spokesman Phil Gavin said a westbound recycling truck being operated by a 46-year-old Fort Erie man was stopped in front of a residence when a waste truck being operated by a 42-year-old Thorold man also westbound collided with it.

Gavin said while the waste truck driver was taken by Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries, the recycling truck driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He said the damage estimate to both vehicles, which were towed from the scene, is estimated at approximately $20,000 each.

Gavin said the waste truck driver was charged with careless driving, and a seatbelt related offence under the Highway Traffic Act.

He said police continue to investigate the incident.