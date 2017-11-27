ADOPT A PET: Homes needed for Tori, Mouse, Smores

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 10 kilograms or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email at clinic@lchs.ca or by phone at 905-682-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Payton: female, domestic shorthair, eight years old

Garfield: female, domestic shorthair, eight years old

Lincoln: male, domestic shorthair, one year old

Mouse: female, domestic shorthair, two years old

Smores: female, domestic shorthair, one year old

Kanye: male, domestic shorthair, one year old

Barney: male, domestic shorthair, five years old

Tori: female, domestic shorthair, seven months old

Dogs

George: male, Labrador cross, five years old

Niko: male, shepherd cross, two years old

Wesley: male, wire-haired pointer, two years old

Melissa: female, retriever cross, one year old

Akela: female, shepherd cross, two years old

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, one year old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy, need some TLC

Cecily: two years old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate