Regiment tests physical, mental stamina - and wins

Seven of the eight teammates were blindfolded. The other could see, but wasn't allowed to speak.

His job was to guide the team of Lincoln and Welland Regiment infantry soldiers as the navigated through an obstacle course and retrieved items along the way.

It was one of a series of challenges that drew on the team's physical strength and mental aptitude during an annual infantry competition, the Countess of Wessex Cup, held last month in Great Britain.

The regiment – the only reserve unit to participate in the competition attended by full-time British military – won.

“There was a lot of teamwork,” said Drew Neufeld, a sergeant in the regiment.

“We proved to ourselves that our dedication paid off.”

In that particular activity, the one team member had to stand off to the side and without using verbal commands, instruct his seven blindfolded teammates through an obstacle course, that required them to climb over walls and crawl under nets. And along the way, they had to retrieve objects such as a backpack, a weighted stretcher and other military equipment, placed throughout the course.

Before the contest began, the team was allowed to draw any items they thought might be useful from a pile of equipment. The regiment picked a whistle.

They developed (and memorized) a plan to communicate instructions through a series of whistle blasts, that would represent words like forward, left and right.

Once the team arrived at the obstacle, they would use their sense of touch to feel the object and decide what it was and how they were going to overcome it, said Neufeld.

Another task tested their accuracy and marksmanship, using a British-issued rifle they had just learned to use the day before, he said.

And their observation skills were tested during a reconnaissance style scenario. They had to conceal themselves and learn as much information as they could about a scene played out in front of them with actors. Information, such as descriptions of people and vehicles, and calibre of armaments.

In another activity, they were given a map and instructed to find objects hidden around the base, much like a scavenger hunt. They had to collect items such as a jerry can filled with water, a rucksack, a stretcher complete with a weighted dummy, and various tools.

“We all knew our own personal strengths and weaknesses and we were able to complement one another,” said Neufeld.

One team member was more proficient in map reading. Another was extremely physically fit and carried the heavier objects.

They had to bring all the objects back to two military ambulances – one that was fully stocked with equipment, and the other that had to be stocked exactly like the first using the objects they had found.

And then, the team had to push and pull the ambulance about 100 metres across the finish line.

By the time they were ready for the final competition, the regiment was sitting in first place.

The last challenge took place on a soccer field, and involved travelling as a team through another obstacle course, scaling walls, flipping tires, carrying a metal tube meant to resemble the barrel of a cannon and running around the perimeter of the field with a stretcher. Just to name a few.

“It was very, very challenging,” said Neufeld. “The whole time you're giving it everything.

“At no point can you give it less than your best.”

The Lincoln and Welland Regiment is an army reserve unit, part of the 32nd Canadian Brigade Group, based in St. Catharines.

