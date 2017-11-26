Police locate black Ford Escape

Niagara Regional Police say the black Ford Escape they've been looking for after the body of a man was found in West Lincoln earlier this month has been located.

The 2005 vehicle was found abandoned and without licence plates in a field in Hamilton.

Hamilton police contacted the NRP's homicide unit on Friday. The vehicle was discovered in the area of Dickenson Road East and Nebo Road.

On Nov. 8, the body of 45-year-old Johnathan Bailey of Hamilton was found in the area of South Chippawa and North Chippawa roads around 9:30 a.m. Later that day, police confirmed that detectives were treating the discovery as a homicide.

Since then, police have been looking for a black Ford Escape. A few days later, police confirmed they were searching for a specific licence plate.

The NRP is asking anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call police at 688-4111 ext. 4251.