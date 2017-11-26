Federal offender wanted by OPP

The OPP is looking for a federal offender known to frequent St. Catharines, among other cities.

A Canada wide warrant has been issued for Karl Battle, 24, due to breach of parole, said OPP in a news release.

He is serving time for assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, theft under and theft of motor vehicle, said police.

Battle is a white, five-foot three-inches tall and 169 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.

He has tattoos on his left upper arm of a banner with designs and a heart. He also has scars on his right wrist and his right forearm, said police.

The offender is known to frequent areas that include: St. Catharines, Hamilton, Toronto, Whitby, Lindsay and Peterborough.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 1-800-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.