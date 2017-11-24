Mural adds a splash of colour

Patrons of The Black Sheep Lounge in Welland are used to seeing artwork adorning the interior walls of the Welland establishment, and now there is art on the outside wall, too.

Lucas Spinosa, owner of Black Sheep, said he was looking to add a pop of colour to the front of the Niagara Street building to show the café as welcoming and to enhance the sense of community both in and outside its doors.

He said Welland is known for its murals, which typically depict historical events or scenes relevant to the city, but with this one he wanted something different.

“I wanted to highlight the whimsical nature of people in this area,” he said of the mural, which was mounted to the wall on Wednesday afternoon.

Roughly six months ago, Spinosa commissioned Niagara Falls-based artist Emily Andrews for the job after falling in love with her style at an art event.

Andrews, who has Welland roots, said she was given only a few directives from Spinosa: the mural was to include coffee, colour, a sense of community, something representing Welland and a llama because of his love of the animals.

The end result is an anthropomorphized blue-collar black sheep having coffee with a white-collar llama, the Main Street Bridge in the background and The Black Sheep Lounge takeaway cups spilling a myriad of colours on the canvas.

Andrews, who describes herself as primarily a surrealist artist, said there was another version before the end result, but she is much happier with this one.

She said part of the message of the piece is “anything can happen over a cup of coffee or tea.”

While the two characters may seem unrelated and to be from different walks of life, they still come together to enjoy a hot beverage. She sees Black Sheep as a place people can do that.

“It was almost like Emily was inside my head,” Spinosa said of the piece, adding how much he loves the end result.

Spinosa’s original idea was to paint the mural directly on the wall, but the final piece is mounted to the wall instead. That way it can be removed if needed and even changed out for new ones in the future.

Andrews painted the mural on three pieces of plywood that together make a six-foot by 12-foot image. It has been weather treated to make sure it is preserved for as long as possible.

Both artist and business owner see the project as mutually beneficial. The artwork helps create a more inviting atmosphere for the business and the business is showcasing the art, garnering exposure for the artist. Andrews said she also shares about the art and where it is across her social media.

Supporting and investing in the community and local artists is something that’s important to both of them.

Spinosa encourages other business owners to do the same because it will brighten up the area as well as showcase home-grown talent.

He feels improving the look and feel of Niagara’s municipalities doesn’t need to involve a large budget, out-sourcing and big-name designers.

