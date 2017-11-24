#AskSendzik: Chat with the Mayor
St. Catharines Standard reporter Karena Walter speaks with mayor Walter Sendzik for the Chat With the Mayor on Friday, November 24, 2017. Julie Jocsak/ St. Catharines Standard/ Postmedia Network Julie Jocsak
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik was in The Standard's studio Friday for his monthly #AskSendzik chat with reporter Karena Walter.
Sendzik answered several readers' questions and touched on issues involving the NPCA, Niagara Sports Commission and the city's recent older adults meeting.
You can view the video below.