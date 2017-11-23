Tom Wilson always felt something wasn’t right

Three-time Juno winning Canadian musician Tom Wilson always felt something wasn’t quite right in his life.



The singer-songwriter’s parents, Bunny and George, were much older than other children’s parents, and there were no baby photos of him in the house.



“At school, classmates called him Indian, despite his parents Irish-Quebecois background,” says a release from Penguin Random House Canada.



“And as he got older, friends, lovers and even family members remarked on his uncanny resemblance to Bunny’s closest relative, her niece Janie Lazare, whose father was a Mohawk from Kahnawake, Que.,”



Wilson, who has fronted Junkhouse, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, and Lee Harvey Osmond, wouldn’t learn the truth about his identity until he was 53, when a tour handler whose mother had known his now deceased parents let it slip that he was adopted.



It took Wilson, whose band Junkhouse has scored 11 top-10 hits, two years to work up the courage to confront Lazare with what the handler had told him, what all his life he had suspected.



“Janie — the woman whom Tom called cousin, whom he’d known his whole life, who had lived with Tom and Bunny after George died — immediately broke into tears and confessed. She was his biological mother,” the release says.



He’ll talk about how he learned who his real mother was when he speaks at the Canadian Author Series at Roselawn Centre on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Port Colborne.



Wilson will be presenting his book Beautiful Scars: Steeltown Secrets, Mohawk Skywalkers and the Road Home.



The authors series takes a break in December and January and comes back Thursday, Feb. 22, when Ken Dryden, the Canadian politician, lawyer, businessman, author and former NHL goaltender, kicks off the second half of series’ 24th season. Dryden, a Hockey Hall of Fame member, was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players in history in January of this year.



Amanda Lang, bestselling author of The Power of Why and an award-winning business journalist, is at Roselawn Thursday, March 29, and will talk about her book How What We Avoid Is What We Need, where she examines a cross-section of people from top athletes to couch potatoes and the different ways in which they cope with discomfort and change. Lang, producer and anchor of Bloomberg North on Bloomberg TV Canada, was also CBC’s senior business correspondent reporting for The National, as well as anchoring The Lang and O’Leary Exchange, a daily business program.



Series co-ordinator Elizabeth Madronich says authors for April 26 and May 31 will be announced at a later date.



Each night starts at 7 p.m. with a reception and a live band, followed by the author presentation at 8 p.m., a question and answer period and a book signing afterwards.



For more information on the series and tickets, visit www.thecanadianauthorsseries.ca or www.facebook.com/TheCanadianAuthorsSeries. Season tickets are still available for $160 and single evening tickets (may be) available for $30, cash only. Reserve tickets by calling 905 788-5345 or by email at canadianauthorsseries@gmail.com.