Thorold Lions Club members may have dwindled from 23 when the club chartered in 2010 to a mere 14 members today, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead in the community.

“We’re small, but mighty,” Lions president Susan Beamer told city council recently.

Joined by past-president John Wilson, the pair outlined the club’s latest initiative. Recognizing that cycling is growing in Niagara and forms an integral part of Thorold’s tourism, the Lions hope to build as many as three bicycle repair stations as a community legacy project, in celebration of Lions Club International’s 100th anniversary this year.

The stations, which would supply air for low tires and other cyclist needs, are proposed at the tourism centre at Lock 7, Allanburg Bridge and the Port Robinson ferry. All three are situated along the Greater Niagara Circle Route, said Beamer, adding that of the 6,941 people who visited the Lock 7 centre this year, 829 were cyclists.

“We have also approached Thorold Secondary School to see if they can build these (bike stations). Depending on the funding, we will either do one, two or all three. We have applied for a grant and are currently looking for funding.”

Coun. Terry Ugulini expressed support for the project, and said council will keep the Lions in mind when considering grants during upcoming budget deliberations.

“We’ve got to find a way to get all three built this year,” he said.

Beamer said the Lions Club, which meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m., is a volunteer club based on friendship, whose mission is to “make someone else’s life better.”

The Lions give an annual bursary to a Thorold Secondary student “who contributes freely to their community, over and above their 40 hours” of volunteer work required to graduate.

The club also supports library programs and each year presents its Project Pride program to Grade 1 students across Thorold.

“We give them a certificate and a Canadian flag and ask them to take their flag and put it out, and remind them that Thorold is the most patriotic city,” Beamer said.

Proceeds from the Lions’ recent pumpkin sale purchased gift cards for Foodland, and were donated to Community Care.

Lions handed out free cold water during Thorold Reed Band concerts in the Battle of Beaverdams Park, cooked hotdogs at the outdoor movie night, and collected 30,000 pairs of used eyeglasses and shipped them to developing countries.

They have also adopted Collier Road, twice a year cleaning the busy street, as well as the Heritage Trail.

Their biggest annual event is their spring sociable, slated for Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The Lions are currently participating in a sock drive, and will soon be taking orders for poinsettias.

Their next event is a free breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church hall. The Lions will serve free pancakes, sausages and beverages, and all children will get a chance “to talk to the big guy and get a present.”

While co-ordinating all these events, Beamer said the club is committed to building the bike stations.

“In time, we will build all three. We will build our membership. We will grow our service in Thorold.”

For information, visit www.ThoroldLions.ca or email info@thoroldlions.ca.