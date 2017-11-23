Iron ore is the star performer for St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. so far this year, says spokesman Andrew Bogora.



“It’s due in part to export movements,” Bogora says, adding iron ore is being shipped to overseas markets and contributing to a good year overall for the seaway.



Shipments of the material are up nearly 44 per cent from March until the end of October this year as compared to 2016, with 6.63 million tonnes moved.



Total cargo moved overall through the seaway is up nearly 10 per cent over the same time period as last year, with 28.74 million tonnes shipped through the 3,700-kilometre-long waterway between the Gulf of St. Lawrence and west end of Lake Superior.



Also up significantly this year, says Bogora, is general cargo — steel, ingots, wire coils, coal — at nearly 34 per cent, with 2.65 million tonnes moved by both domestic and ocean-going fleets.



“Dry bulk, things like potash and road salt are also contributing to the increase this year.”



More than 7.75 million tonnes of dry bulk have moved through the seaway system, a nearly 12 per cent increase over last year.



Bogora says overall grain shipments are down right now.



“The industry is reporting the harvest is good. It’s just a question of the timing of the harvest. The movement has been a little slower than last year.”



Grain shipments so far are at 6.9 million tonnes, down 11 per cent as compared to 2016.



But, says Bogora, if things go well, the last six weeks of the shipping season should see an uptick in grain shipments.



The Welland Canal will close for the season just before midnight on Boxing Day. Ships will be permitted to go past that day on the canal if agreed to by the seaway corporation.



The seaway will shut down on Dec. 31 at noon. Ocean-going vessels, Bogora says, usually make their way out of the system before then.



“In all the years I have been at the Seaway, I have never seen an ocean-going vessel stuck in the system. Ocean-going carriers recognize the need to make their way out of our lock systems. They plan in advance so they’re not straining to make it to the finish line.”



Last year, a total 35 million tonnes of cargo moved through the seaway. With this year already ahead 10 per cent, with November and December results to come, Bogora expects the final tonnage for the year to be higher than that for 2016.



St. Lawrence Seaway closing dates by Dave Johnson on Scribd