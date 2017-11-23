Five months after the city said it was exploring “all available legal avenues” against a “flawed” Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. modernization plan, Niagara Falls has filed a joint application with Niagara Region for a judicial review.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city and Region stress OLG’s plans for Niagara’s two casinos will “harm job growth and economic development” in the region, and that the request for proposals (RFP) process to find new operators for the two venues is being done “in secret.”

In recent months, Diodati has cited a third-party study commissioned through the city’s business development office which warns OLG’s modernization plans could result in up to 1,400 job losses and the possible closure of one of the city’s casinos.

Diodati believes the jobs will be cut to benefit OLG’s intention to develop Woodbine Race Track in Toronto into a full-fledged casino and hotel complex.

“This is all about fighting to protect the jobs that OLG is proposing to carve away and hand to Woodbine,” said Diodati when reached Thursday.

“When we look inside the RFP, we can see the seeds of disaster have been planted, and it’s going to be disastrous for the Niagara region.”

Diodati is especially angry because Fallsview is “the No. 1 casino in the country,” and the private sector has invested heavily in the city since the opening of Casino Niagara in 1996. In fact, Niagara Falls has supported gaming much more than Toronto ever has, he said.

“But OLG keeps trying to ram it down their throat, and even if it means carving away 1,400 jobs here in Niagara to help Woodbine, they’re willing to do that. To me, that’s cannibalism, and it’s disgusting that anyone would propose that as a business model.”

In April, OLG announced it would offer no further comment on the request process until a winner is announced, which is expected in summer 2018.

At about 4,000 jobs, the two Niagara Falls casinos make up the region’s largest employer.

Niagara Regional Chair Alan Caslin said the RFP is “not in the best interests of Niagara families,” and hopes to see the OLG and provincial government “change course” to protect Niagara jobs.

Diodati said OLG has not disputed the fact Niagara Falls will lose jobs, only the amount of 1,400. He has requested to see its studies disputing it, but it has declined, he said: “Because then they’d have to acknowledge that we’re right. That this is all about helping the success of Woodbine.”

He added that the original mandate of the province’s casinos, to generate local jobs and economic development, is now secondary to creating money for the province: “The jobs and investment and economic development have become afterthoughts.”

In April, Diodati and Caslin sent a joint letter to Finance Minister Charles Sousa requesting the RFP process be terminated, which the province declined.

When contacted Thursday, OLG spokesman Tony Bitonti said, “OLG will have an opportunity to respond to the city’s application through the court process. Since this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further on the application.”

He added, however, that since the city’s first casino opened 21 years ago, there has been $178 million in host payments made to the city and region, $1 billion in funding for the Niagara casino assets, $184 million in payments in lieu of property tax, and $800,000 in support for local community events, festivals and promotions.

