Police seize more than $15,000 in drugs

Two Welland men and a Welland woman have been arrested as a result of a Niagara Regional Police investigation.

Police seized more than $15,000 worth of drugs in Welland Thursday at a Hellems Avenue residence.

Members from the Central Regional Street Crime Unit conducted the investigation into a suspected heroin and methamphetamine trafficker at the Welland residence.

When searching the home police found more than 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 15 grams of suspected heroin and eight grams of suspected fentanyl. Police also found hydromorphone capsules, scales, phones, cash and packing material.

Adam Fougere, 33, of Welland has been charged with multiple charges of possession of drugs. He has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and stolen property. David Cowe, 32, of Welland has also been charged with multiple charges of possession as well as a breach of probation. Robin-Lynn Winmill, 27, of Welland has been charged with failure to comply.

Brass knuckles, which is a prohibited weapon, as well as stolen bicycles were found at the residence.