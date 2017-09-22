YESTERDAY AND TODAY: The disaster of 1898

For the past several weeks the news has been filled with reports of one horrifying natural disaster after another – Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria ravaging the islands of the Caribbean and the Gulf coasts of Texas and Florida, and an earthquake devastating Mexico City and vicinity . . .

As we look back at our own history, there’s one natural disaster that immediately comes to mind — the tornado that struck St. Catharines and Merritton on September 26, 1898, almost 119 years ago.

The storm briefly touched down in the centre of St. Catharines before skipping across largely empty countryside toward Merritton, where it left a deep gash in that town’s skyline, cutting a path of destruction extending in a southeasterly direction from the Oakdale Avenue and Disher Street area to the corner of Oakdale and Merritt Street.

In the progress of the tornado tore the roofs off of houses, seriously damaged the Lincoln Paper Plant, demolished the North Ward School and the Presbyterian Church, and took a chunk out of the tower of neighbouring St. James Anglican Church. In the process five Merrittonians lost their lives and scores were injured.

The accompanying photos illustrate some of the devastation of our city’s worst natural disaster.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He can be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com