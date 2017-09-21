Welland Bell customers face service disruptions

A damaged cable disrupted power for about 400 Bell customers in the Welland area Wednesday, according to Bell Canada.

Vanessa Dahma, senior manager of media relations for Bell Canada, said via email that the company’s crews were on site of the damaged cable to restore services as soon as possible. The cause of the damage was under investigation.

Her email didn’t indicate which areas of Welland were affected, but The Tribune received a number of calls Wednesday morning and afternoon from people on the west side of Welland and also from Thorold asking about the disruption to their service.

Dahma said customers may have experienced intermittent service disruptions over the “last few days.”

She said customers with questions or concerns can call 310-BELL.