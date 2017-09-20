Thorold mayor vows to get tough on rowdy students

A student block party that spiralled out of control and went viral through social media last weekend in Thorold is apparently not the first this academic term.

Appearing before Thorold city council Tuesday night, Winterberry Boulevard resident Marsha Coppola said it’s the third party she’s seen in her neighbourhood in the past few weeks.

“The city is looking like a ghetto with $500,000 homes on it,” she said. “I never thought people would buy a $300,000 or $500,000 home and turn it into rentals.”

Winterberry Boulevard and other west end residents have complained about being plagued by several students crammed into rental units owned by absentee landlords, and constant disruptions caused by excessive noise, late-night parties, garbage thrown into yards, illegal parking and speeding.

Coppola said she and her husband “always dreamed of moving on the west side … and now I’m fixing my house to sell it. The children are not safe. It’s unlivable where I stand.”

A year after moving to Winterberry Boulevard, Coppola said the house beside her turned into a “Brock (University) house.”

She said overcrowded units create a severe parking shortage.

Acknowledging Mayor Ted Luciani’s and city council’s efforts in pre-planning with extra police on the street during frosh week, Coppola suggested stricter fines and rezoning of problem areas.

“I appreciate what you’re trying to do. The fact that I’m willing to leave my dream home tells you a lot,” she said.

“It would be wonderful to crack down on these absentee landlords and create inspections that would keep these kids safe and follow fire guidelines. I’ve seen some of these basements and they’re crowding seven bedrooms into one space.”

Coun. Terry Ugulini told Coppola that residential licensing and comprehensive zoning bylaws will be addressed with a staff report coming to council in mid-October.

“It’s imperative that everyone show up in the council chambers because we know the landlords will be here, so we need to hear your voice at that time,” he said.

Since last weekend’s block party, the city’s bylaw officer has inspected about 100 houses on Winterberry and spoken to students about cleaning their yards and being a good neighbour, said Thorold chief administrative officer Manoj Dilwaria,

“All he has spoken to have complied with it, and while he was there he issued six parking tickets. It has been astronomically high for September,” Dilwaria said referring to parking infractions.

Long-term solutions are needed, said Dilwaria — “having bylaws with teeth so they can go in and enforce it.”

“We are trying our level best to make sure that we’re on top of it with the resources we have.”

Ugulini said he and Luciani escorted Brock University president Gervan Fearon around the area to see havoc wreaked by students.

Luciani said Brock will develop a code of conduct for student behaviour, “and we will ensure there is constant police in that area.”

Calling student chaos “the single biggest problem we have right now,” Coun Mike Charron said, “we are going to do the best we can.”

Said Coppola. “I’m hoping it’s sooner rather than later because we were here last year about speeding and parking. The party brought it to light. I think we can handle one party but please understand that it’s the lifestyle. Understand our concerns that we’ve been putting up with it for a long time.”

Coppola said she and her neighbours often call Brock, or the police, and are given the runaround and told to contact the city.

“It’s been (ongoing for) years and we have lost a lot of great families,” she said.

Coun. Sergio Paone, who teaches at Brock, said the university has a student code of conduct but it pertains only to conduct on campus. He suggested threatening misbehaved students with expulsion.

“One thing that brings the fear into them is if I say their academic standing is in danger.”

Reiterating his recommendation to start towing illegally parked cars, Coun. Jim Handley agreed with student expulsions and “hard-nailing” absentee landlords with fines of $5,000.

“We should go out with social media and film the students and identify them and show their parents and let them see what their kids are doing,” said Handley. “Maybe we should go and urinate on their properties and see how they like it. In the next few weeks we’re going to bring motions forward in regards to fines, towing and hit them in the pocketbooks.”

The biggest issue, said Coun. Anthony Longo, is provincial legislation that permits density of housing. “The legislation wants the driveways and houses jammed together.”

Longo said the Heads and Beds levy requires that Brock pay a levy to the municipality in lieu of property tax.

“Over $1 million of the Heads and Beds levy goes to St. Catharines and we get zero dollars, but we do get saddled with extra police enforcement” in Thorold, he said.

“Police have to spend the majority of their time on Winterberry. We need some revenue to help us with our issues. People need to call their MPP. My thought on expulsion is that it’s not going to happen because they don’t want to ruin a student’s life.”

Apologizing to Coppola and her neighbours for their predicament, Luciani said he and council bear the brunt of blame for student issues, “but we are the guys trying to solve these problems.”

“I’m tired. I’ve been to everywhere I can imagine — MPPs, police, Brock; I’ve had many discussions. I’ve done all I can. This issue is a police issue. It’s not a city council issue, but we take the brunt of the criticism.

“My phone rings off the hook. All councillors’ phones ring off the hook. It’s the most difficult issue we have. I have lived this issue for 17 years and the last two years have been absolutely brutal.

The bylaws have to be done and we will pass them, no matter what threats we get from the landlords, and laws to the students won’t be nice but they haven’t been nice to us.”