Thorold city council briefs

Thorold city council this week touched on arena advertising, the First Nations peace monument and Sergio Paone's 'grape' effort in Montebello Park.

Thorold curbing parking complaints

Thorold is implementing new parking restrictions.

As of Sept. 16, residents are no longer permitted to park on the apron of driveways, which is the portion between the sidewalk and the street, Mayor Ted Luciani said in council chambers Tuesday night.

This and additional measures are being examined in response to constant complaints about illegal parking in the city heard by staff and councillors.

Paone puts in ‘grape effort’

Mayor Ted Luciani commended Coun. Sergio Paone for placing a “close second” to St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik in the annual Mayor’s Grape Stomp at the Grape and Wine Festival on the weekend in Montebello Park.

“Given his (Sendzik’s) retirement next year,” joked Luciani, “I predict the trophy will come back to Thorold next year.”

New washrooms at McAdam Park

Fred Neale is thanking fellow councillor Jim Handley for joining a team of volunteers in constructing a new washroom facility at McAdam Park in Thorold South.

“We all know that if it hadn’t been for him (Handley) and his gang of volunteers, it would cost $100,000 to $200,000 for that building, and it’s not going to cost near that much,” Neale said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

With the help of Dave, Bill and Peter Mihaychuk, Handley and his crew dug footings, put in partitions and shingled the building’s roof, among other tasks. Handley asked that $10,000 be funded from the parkland reserve so the project can be completed as soon as possible.

Arena ads irksome to Ugulini

Terry Ugulini has asked for a moratorium on advertising board installations at Thorold’s Frank Doherty Arena, effective immediately until a clear policy is written pertaining to proper installation techniques.

“We just spent $1 million in that arena and I just found the new ad boards screwed into the old boards, and it’s an embarrassment,” the city councillor said.

“We need to stop it immediately and address a new installation method.”

Peace monument gets financial support

Thorold city councillors have voted unanimously in favour of contributing to the First Nations Peace Monument now under construction, and initiated by the Friends of Laura Secord, in Decew House Heritage Park to the tune of $5,000.

“It’s a phenomenal monument in the city of Thorold,” said Mayor Ted Luciani, adding its unveiling ceremony will be Oct. 7 during an event running 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The role of the monument, according to Friends of Laura Secord, is “to generate a deeper understanding of the important role that First Nations peoples played in the founding of Canada, and the importance of reconciliation with our First Nations brothers and sisters of today.”

Coun. Fred Neale said efforts are underway to designate the spot as a national heritage site.