Niagara crews helped with Hurricane Irma relief

A crew of 13 Niagara hydro workers are on their way home after helping restore power in Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Alectra Utilities workers — part of a team of 36 people from the utility sent to the United States to help with the hurricane recovery efforts — are returning to Canada from Long Island, New York where they were waiting to see if they were needed should Hurricane Jose damage the power network.

The Alectra team — all volunteers — travelled in a convoy of hydro vehicles to Savannah, Georgia last week as part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, a network of utilities that assist during times of emergency.

Alectra line supervisor Jeff Clost with the team from Brampton said the crews were working to help restore power to some 650,000 who were without electricity after Irma struck.

“There were a lot of downed trees, downed power lines. One of the key things you need after a disaster is to get the power back on,” he said in an interview from Long Island Tuesday afternoon. “We spent a lot of time working in backyards, getting everything back up and running. People would just come up to us, they would see the Canadian flag on our trucks and ask us where we were from and thank us for helping them out.”

Clost said the Canadian crews were working in concert with other teams and were assigned “runners” from local utilities to direct them to where work needed to be done.

“Depending on the situation, that can be challenging because there is so much going on and so much to be done, it can be challenging for them to get everything organized,” he said.

Clost said the Alectra team was divided up into smaller groups that were sent to do repairs in Savannah.

In order to get power systems up as quickly as possible, the crews would work as long as 16 hours at a time, sometimes finishing work by flashlight in the evening.

Power was restored to most of Savannah Sunday, and the Alectra crews headed north for Long Island.

Clost said there was concern that Hurricane Jose could cause damage in New York. Rather than go home and wait for a call for help, they were directed to go straight to Long Island.

They arrived Sunday, made contact with their runner and waited for the storm to hit.

Jose has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, and the crews were no longer needed.