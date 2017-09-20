The Niagara Symphony Orchestra will briefly look back when it opens its 70th anniversary season Sunday. And then it’s on to the next 70 years, says music director Bradley Thachuk.

Just before the season’s first Masterworks concert at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, a video celebrating the Symphony’s seven decades - including photos from the very first season in 1948 - will be shown. St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, MP Chris Bittle and MPP Jim Bradley will also mark the occasion.

From there, the spotlight goes to pianist Stewart Goodyear, who’ll join the symphony to perform major works by Brahms, Bartok and a piece by Canadian composer Roydon Tse, Remembrances (which will accompany the video).

“I’m not much of a ‘looking backwards’ guy, I’m more of a ‘looking forward’ guy,” says Thachuk, about to start his seventh season with the NSO. “I like that aspect of commemorative seasons, where we take in the past but it’s an opportunity to see how much more we can do.”

Sunday’s matinee kicks off a loaded season which includes Eleanor McCain performing the Great Canadian Songbook Oct. 21 and 22, the return of dynamic violinist Aisslinn Nosky Nov. 4 and 5, and Sarah Slean reimagining Broadway April 21 and 22.

Slean has long been a favourite of Thachuk, and performed with the symphony for its final show at the Sean O’Sullivan Theatre at Brock University in 2015.

“She’s beguiling, I just love working with her,” he says. “She’s got the classical sensibility, but she’s also a singer/songwriter, and it allows her to easily transition between the two worlds. She’s one of the most versatile musicians I’ve ever worked with.”

The season promises the usual mix of old and new that has defined the NSO during Thachuk’s tenure. Familiar classics which may have appeared just a few seasons ago will get another go-round with a new soloist or conductor.

“I can’t say ‘While I’m here, we’ll never do the same piece twice’,” he says. “That’s not fair.

“Like with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony…I’ve done that here before. It’s good for the audience to have another conductor interpret it.”

The most drastic change during Thachuk’s stay - and perhaps in the symphony’s history - has been the move from the Sean O’Sullivan Theatre to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre. From the acoustics to the visibility to ticket sales, “it changed literally everything.”

“When we were in a basement in a university, nobody even really knew the orchestra was there,” he says. “There was just a core of very loyal people there.”

Now, with musicians taking their breaks in and around St. Paul Street, the symphony feels more part of the community. People see the artists in their suits, carrying their instruments, and sense something special is going on.

“The PAC has not only transformed downtown, it’s transformed this orchestra,” he says. “We knew it would happen, but I don’t think we knew to the degree it would happen.

“It gives you that sense that you’re not making music in a petri dish. That you’re living it out in the open. Not the whole city is coming to a Niagara Symphony concert, but you’re part of a much more complex tapestry that is working.”

