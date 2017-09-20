Local company seeks trade opportunities for Falls

Niagara Falls could become a leader in international trade, as long as it remains a welcoming community, says a local company that recently sponsored a trade trip to China.

“We are aware that there are individuals in Niagara who are threatened by any interaction with Chinese companies,” said CanadaBW Logistics Inc. in a press release.

“It is our goal that by solidifying contracts between Chinese and Canadian companies we will prove that equal, sustainable partnerships can be achieved. Niagara can either promote themselves as a welcoming community and take advantage of the inroads our government have made or it can allow prejudice to cloud good business decisions and we can be left behind by more forward-thinking communities.”

CanadaBW, whose goal is to promote trade between Canadian and international companies, said it paid for Niagara Falls Coun. Joyce Morocco’s participation in the trip to China during the Labour Day long weekend as part of a multi-purpose trade mission.

Mayor Jim Diodati sent an e-mail to council on Sept. 1 about the purpose of Morocco’s involvement, but deferred any questions to the Winter Festival of Lights, who the mayor said was co-ordinating the trip.

Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni said her not getting answers from city officials about who paid for the visit was another example of the secrecy plaguing city hall.

Officials from CanadaBW Logistics Inc., which recently acquired a 20-acre property in the Stanley Avenue Business Park, sent out a press release to elaborate on the trip.

In the release, the company said it facilitated a trade group from Niagara Falls to China to develop partnerships between Niagara-based companies and business groups in the world’s most populous country.

Trade groups from China had already visited Niagara, and the trip was to solidify the negotiations started in Canada.

The company said it had three objectives during the trip.

The first was to create an understanding of Niagara’s foreign trade zone designation, and how it could work with free trade zones in China.

CanadaBW said it presented to the leaders of various Chinese free trade zones, and from those discussions, is working on finalizing agreements that will see a “virtual bridge being built between Niagara and these communities.”

“Building on the efforts of the federal, provincial and municipal government, CanadaBW hopes to move the discussion from the government level to businesses working together.”

The company said China has a growing consumer class with an “appetite” for Canadian goods they see as high quality and safe.

“There is also a desire for Chinese manufacturers to work with local Niagara companies to add value to their products to have a smoother transition to North American consumers.”

As the political climate continues to change in the United States, border communities such as Niagara have a “great opportunity to capitalize on U.S. uncertainties,” and highlight the region as having an advanced manufacturing cluster, as well as the infrastructure to distribute products throughout Canada and the U.S.

The company said the second aspect of the trip was to gather additional information for the Winter Festival of Lights and the Niagara Parks Commission about a donation of lights to its annual event.

The donation is from the Zigong East Lantern Light Company with financial support from the Chinese government to celebrate 2018 being designated as the year of Canada/China tourism.

The partnership would see a Chinese New Year celebration in Niagara Falls from Feb. 15 to Mar. 3.

It would also see a donation of a light display for the 2018/19 festival celebration.

Both donations are subject to board approval.

The festival sent representatives to be part of the trade mission to gather information and see the potential of working with the Chinese lighting company.

CanadaBW said it covered the cost of the trip, and was supported by hosting contributions by the lighting company.

The last aspect of the trip was to promote Niagara Falls as a premium travel destination for Chinese visitors.

CanadaBW said it contacted Diodati’s office to see if he would participate in the trip.

Since Morocco was already part of the trade mission representing her company, Destination Niagara, the company said Diodati extended his support by sending greetings from the city through Morocco.

By having a government official on the trip, CanadaBW said it arranged meetings with the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, as well as the Chengdu Municipal Tourism Administration Marketing Development Department.

“These meetings focused on opening discussion to promote tourism between Canada and China. We are looking forward to working with Ms. Morocco and Destination Niagara to support hosting trade conferences in Niagara.”

CanadaBW said Niagara Falls has a “unique” opportunity where business and tourism can partner to further both industries.

The company said the response from the trade group’s meetings has been “very positive,” and it expects agreements to be finalized shortly.

