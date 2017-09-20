Claudette Richard new Ward 5 councillor

Welland’s new Ward 5 new councillor will have to sit in the audience for another two weeks before taking her seat at the council table.



Claudette Richard was chosen during an in-camera meeting Tuesday night and will take over the seat declared vacant after the death of Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau earlier this year.



Letourneau died Thursday, June 22 at age 61, and his seat was declared vacant on July 25.



“I’m very excited … I’ve been interested in politics since I was 12 years old. I’m looking forward to it,” said Richard after the meeting. “The circumstances aren’t what I wanted them to be. I was friends with Rocky and had a great respect for him.”



In the 2014 municipal election, Richard came in third, with 879 votes, behind ward winners Letourneau and Michael Petrachenko. Mark Dzugan was fourth with 523 votes. Dzugan last served in Ward 5 from 2006 to 2010.



Dzugan was seen in the hallway while councillors and Mayor Frank Campion were meeting in-camera, while Richard sat in the audience beside Graham Speck, who ran for regional council in 2014. Speck came in third behind winners George Marshall and Paul Grenier.



Last month, council decided it would fill Letourneau’s position by choosing someone from the community instead of holding a byelection, which would have cost $57,000. Councillors were free to put forward any Welland resident’s name for the position.



Richard said she was approached to see if she was still interested in the position, but declined to say who it was that contacted her.



“I emailed all the councillors myself to say I was still interested,” she said. “It’s going to be a learning time in the beginning and I’ll be depending on my fellow councillors to help me of course.”



While she’ll be learning the ins and outs of council, Richard has experience in dealing with municipalities and multi-million dollar budgets. She was part of the opening team at both Casino Niagara and Niagara Fallsview Casino and has dealt with councils in Wainfleet and Niagara Falls.



Richard credits her interest in politics to her mother, Yvette Ward.



“My mom got me started.”



She’ll be sworn-in at the council meeting on Wednesday, October 4.



During Tuesday’s meeting, council also declared Petrachenko's seat vacant during the meeting. In August, Petrachenko announced his resignation to take care of his terminally-ill wife, Monique.



Council will follow the same procedure with his seat as it did with Letourneau’s and chose someone to fill the position.