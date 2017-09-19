Opioid crisis ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

The number of people in Niagara overdosing from opioids is on the rise, and Dr. Andrea Feller doesn’t expect that trend to change anytime soon.

“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Feller, Niagara’s associate medical officer of health. “I’m not surprised at all by these numbers, and I would not be surprised that they get worse as more data becomes available.”

On Monday, Niagara Health System reported the number opioid overdoses in its emergency departments had increased 65 per cent over this time last year. Those numbers reflect data presented by the Canadian Institute of Health Information, or CIHI, which showed the Niagara area has one of the highest per capita rates of opioid overdose cases in the country.

Feller said long-standing issues that fall under the label of “social indicators of health” — including unemployment, education levels, poverty and housing — have made Niagara “ripe” for a significant increase in overdoses as the powerful and potentially lethal opioid fentanyl wormed its way through the local drug market.

She pointed out that communities with these social health problems are more likely to see more illegal drug usage. The problem isn’t new, she said, but fentanyl has changed things.

The opioid is being mixed into several categories of illegal drugs, including pot, cocaine and heroin. Many of those drugs are harmful on their own, but when mixed with fentanyl — often without the knowledge of the buyer — they can be much more dangerous.

“We used to warn people not to mix their drugs as a means of harm reduction. What appears to have happened is that (fentanyl) has made its way through the illegal drug market and that mixing is done at the source,” Feller said. “So a person taking those drugs has no idea what it is they are taking.”

Fentanyl is considered to be the primary driver behind the rise in overdoses, according to CIHI. The drug, which can be absorbed through the skin, is so dangerous it caused Niagara Regional Police to put a renewed emphasis on officer safety, including wearing protective gear when handling drugs, to prevent accidental overdoses.

NRP spokesman Const. Phil Gavin said no Niagara officers have been accidentally exposed to fentanyl.

On Twitter Tuesday, St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said he met with Dr. Val Jaeger, Niagara’s medical officer of health, and NRP Deputy Chief Bill Fordy to discuss Niagara’s response to the growing crisis.

“This is a priority,” tweeted Sendzik, who did not reply to requests for an interview Tuesday.

Positive Living executive director Glen Walker, said demand for Naloxone — a drug that can stop an overdose in its tracks — has been steadily rising.

Postive Living, along with some local pharmacies, provide Naloxone kits to those who ask for them. Walker said those who get the nasal spray kits are trained in their use. To keep up with requests for the kits, Postive Living outreach workers are doing on-demand Naxolone training in the community as part of their mobile needle exchange program, as opposed to only doing the training at the agency’s Queenston Street office.

“I don’t think this is going to change anytime soon,” said Walker.

Walker said demand for the anti-overdose kits has risen sharply as users became aware they cannot trust the drugs they are taking.

“It’s not like there is any quality control,” Walker said.

Feller said Niagara’s health department has partnered with more than 20 local agencies in a regional network to improve harm reduction programs.

The public health department cannot tackle issues like unemployment or housing or high school dropouts, but it does provide information about opioids for schools and parents, Feller said.

“Certainly if someone is concerned about a friend or family member or a parent is concerned about their teens, they should call us because we have a lot of very good information for them,” she said.

Feller said information about opioid overdoses and deaths in Niagara is regularly updated on the health department’s website at www.niagararegion.ca/health.

Other harm reduction schemes, including supervised injection sites, are being studied, Feller said, but it is not clear if Niagara has the population density necessary for such a site to reach enough users to be effective.

Both Walker and Feller said while harm reduction efforts are critically important, they don’t stem the flow of illegal opioids.