Grimsby pharmacy robbed

Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Grimsby, Sunday.

Niagara Regional Police say two men entered the Guardian Pharmacy, 155 Main St. at about 11:24 a.m., brandishing weapons and demanding narcotics before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police described the suspects as caucasian, both with thin builds and wearing black balaclava over their faces, black pants, and black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext., 5400 and reference incident number 17-89227.