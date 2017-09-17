PHOTO: Messy start to Brock homecoming weekend

They came, they saw, they Concord.

About 750 Brock students threw caution — and grapes — to the wind Friday as they participated in the university’s messiest tradition.

The annual grape stomp was held in Brock’s Jubilee Court, where teams of students, joined by president Gervan Fearon, squished, tossed and slid on a tonne of Concord grapes.

The popular Brock event, which helped to kick off homecoming weekend has been ranked No. 2 out of the top Canadian university traditions by University Affairs Magazine.