Armed males rob Grimsby pharmacy

By Standard Staff

Police are seeking two males who robed Guardian Pharmacy in Grimsby Saturday.

The duo entered the 155 Main St. business at about 11:25 a.m. brandishing weapons. They demanded narcotics from the pharmacist and employees.

The males obtained an unknown quantity of narcotics and fled the pharmacy in a non-descript vehicle.

Niagara Regional Police said both suspects are white with thin builds, and both wore black balaclava to cover their faces, black pants and black hooded sweatshirts.  