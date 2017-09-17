ADOPT A PET: Muffin Man needs a warm home
Muffin Man can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 10 kilograms or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email at clinic@lchs.ca or by phone at 905-682-0767 ext. 3.
Cats
Midnight: male, domestic medium hair, seven years old
Sugar: female, domestic shorthair, two years old
Carly: female, domestic shorthair, four years old
Mimi: female, domestic medium hair, six years old
Socks: male, domestic shorthair, five years old
Dogs
Rocky: male, poodle mix, nine years old
Jack: male, Jack Russell mix, five years old
Goliath: male, Jack Russell mix, two years old
Koda: female, shepherd, seven years old
Coal: male, retriever mix, 11 monhs old
Other
Muffin Man: male, Fuzzy Lop rabbit, 10 months old
Andre: male, Flemish Giant rabbit, four years old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, 10 months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: two years old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home
Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate
Various: 16 assorted kittens, 10 to 15 weeks old, mostly short hair, variety of colours