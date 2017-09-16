Zombie fun in the Falls

Mike Jackson and Michael Miller were two of the zombies trying to steal the lifelines of about 500 people who participated in the fourth annual 21-obstacle Zombie Mud Run at Campark Resorts on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A portion of the funds from the event will go towards the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada.

For a related story about the Zombie Mud Run, visit: www.niagarafallsreview.ca/2017/09/14/zombie-mud-run-this-weekend-in-falls