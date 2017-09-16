Fort Erie teens rescued from burning car

Two Fort Erie males had to be rescued from a vehicle that was on fire following a collision in Fort Erie Friday night.

Niagara Regional Police said at approximately 8:25 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on Ridge Road North near Bertie Street in Fort Erie.

Police said their initial investigation revealed a 2008 Pontiac G6 was being driven south bound on Ridge Road North by a 19-year-old male.

Police said the driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, struck a hydro pole and a tree before coming to a stop in the front yard of a private residence.

The vehicle caught on fire and the two male occupants from Fort Erie had to be rescued by the residents of the home, said police.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an out of region hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to an out of town hospital.

Police said they continue to investigate the collision, and ask anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.