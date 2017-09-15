SEARCH ENGINE: Farmers had the Wright stuff

You ask... We answer.

Q: Can you find out who the Wright Brothers Park in north St. Catharines was named after?

A: It has nothing to do with airplanes.

Located lakeside, Wright Brothers Park was named after the St. Catharines family who once farmed in the area.

City council re-named a section of Spring Garden Park in 2004 to Wright Brothers Park after receiving a neighbourhood petition for the name change.

According to a neighbour who spoke with The Standard in 2004, Harold Wright was living in a Vine Street farmhouse in late 1960s when his old land nearby was being developed into a subdivision. Wright reportedly was welcoming to the people moving onto his old property and was always willing to lend a hand, even bringing over his tractor to help level out a newcomers’ yard.

The Wright family were long-time residents in the area and wanted the public to have access to the water. They funded the cost of a parkette at the end of Vine Street in the late 1990s at $30,000. A boulder is inscribed there recognizing the family.

Wright Brothers Park is west of the parkette along Lake Ontario. It’s accessible from a pathway from Royal York Boulevard or from Lantana Circle.

Q: I live in Stevensville and have noticed tons of vehicles backed up at the four-way stop at Netherby and Sodom Road (Stevensville Road). I have seen the traffic backed up to Baker Road which is a couple miles north of Netherby and some of the motorists get very annoyed. Has there been any thought of putting stop lights at that intersection?

A: Yes — you’re not the only one who sees a need for a traffic light there.

A new signal for Smithville’s Netherby and Sodom intersection is part of the Region’s 2018 program for installation.

“Pending budget and council approval, it’s in our plan to go ahead next year,” said Nick Rosati, Niagara Region traffic systems program manager.

Q: For the last year, the traffic congestion at the intersections of the Thorold Stone Road and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls has been getting worse and worse. At peak times during the week and for most of the day during the weekends, traffic is backed up southbound from Thorold Stone Road down Dorchester to Morrison Street.

A flashing sign — “expect long delays” — at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Morrison Street was put out as a solution.

Given the growth in the city, does the city or region have a permanent solution to this traffic nightmare?

A: It is a traffic nightmare, but the Region says it will be over soon.

Nick Rosati, Niagara Region traffic systems program manager, said the biggest reason for the traffic congestion is the closure of the on-ramp for Highway 420 from Dorchester Road.

Rosati said the Ministry of Transportation is doing a bridge rehabilitation at the intersection which required two construction seasons of work. It started last year, broke for the winter and resumed again in the spring.

Because of the closure, drivers have been going north on Dorchester, turning left on Thorold Stone Road and again left on Montrose Road.

“We knew traffic would definitely increase at Dorchester, so we made some changes to the signal timings at Dorchester and Thorold Stone, but it’s nowhere near enough to handle the extra traffic,” Rosati said.

That’s why a changeable message sign was put in at Morrison Street in the hopes of encouraging people to use Drummond Road rather than go up to Dorchester.

Rosati said once the ramp is re-opened and construction is done, everything is expected to be back to normal.

Last word was the MTO would be wrapping up work and re-opening the ramp some time in November.

