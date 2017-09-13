About 200 attend vacation rental meeting

About 200 people turned out to a public meeting this week about vacation-rental units and bed-and-breakfast establishments in Niagara Falls.

Mayor Jim Diodati said the city received “very valuable feedback” from residents, and hopes a solution can be reached that takes everybody’s opinions and concerns into account.

The municipality continues to review its regulatory framework when it comes to dealing with vacation rentals and bed and breakfasts.

Staff wants to establish appropriate policies and licensing, and opened up the process to residents to help shape how the city will deal with such establishments in the future.

Alex Herlovitch, the city’s director of planning, building and development, said 150 surveys have been filled out on letstalk.niagarafalls.ca/vacation-rental-policies, while staff collected about 100 at this week’s public meeting, which took place at the MacBain Community Centre.

Residents can also provide feedback in writing to the director of planning and development, city hall, 4310 Queen St., Niagara Falls, Ont., L2E 6X5.

“The survey is ongoing until the end of the month, and we’ll be compiling the statistics coming out of that,” he said.

“We’re well on our way to basically creating a synopsis of the issues and the concerns.”

Herlovitch said staff will divide public feedback into topic areas, and outline how the city would address each of those topics.

“We’ll make that available on the website as well prior to the next meeting,” he said.

“Those results will also be used to help formulate a recommendation for city council.”

Herlovitch said he hopes to have a report to council in November, but it depends on if a public meeting can be set up in October, probably shortly after Thanksgiving.

In recent months, council has heard from residents who are concerned about rental homes in several neighbourhoods.

On some occasions, residents have complainted about bylaw infractions including parking, noise control, public nuisance, along with lew and bawdy behaviour.

Diodati said a few themes developed during this week’s meeting.

“Firstly, the right to do what they want with their own house to earn much-needed money — hairdressing, massage therapy, room sharing, etc.,” he said.

“Secondly, the desire for the owner to be local, preferably living on the premises and available for issues. Lastly, the need for tighter rules, regulation and enforcement.”

Herlovitch said he thought both sides were represented at the meeting.

“Those people who do not want to see vacation rentals in their neighbourhood, and those people in the community who would like to have them, or continue to operate them in residential neighbourhoods.”

He said “almost universally,” people felt if such establishments are going to be allowed, then the owner “should be present, on the site.”

“If you have a duplex, you can rent the upper unit as long as you live in the lower unit,” Herlovitch said as an example.

“They compare it to a bed and breakfast where typically the owner’s in the facility, so they’re residing there. We do have some units in town where they’re not owner-occupied, they’re manager-let, but the manager stays there.”

Herlovitch said some people felt if the city is going to license such establishments, “let us know what the rules are for the licensing, and if you’re going to license facilities, then make sure you enforce the rules — treat everybody fairly.”

He said currently the rules in Niagara Falls are that the city has to process vacation-rental units on a site-by-site basis as per a zoning bylaw amendment.

“That’s almost the same for bed and breakfast. The only place that we allow bed and breakfast without doing that is in the River Road area, between the downtown and the Rainbow Bridge.”

Niagara Falls resident Ken Westhues was one of the people who attended this week’s meeting.

He and his wife, Anne, also made a submmission to the city on the issue.

Westhues said there were “passionate speeches,” and their submission received “encouraging” feedback from both councillors and staff.

“I had the impression that the overwhelming majority of those present at the meeting agree with us, and with the Toronto and Vancouver city governments, on the need to restrict vacation rentals to the owners’ respective principal residences,” he said, adding people disagreed about how strict the licensing conditions should be.

