Numerous charges after Thorold drug bust

Two Thorold residents face numerous charges after being arrested following a police investigation into the sale of heroin.

Niagara Regional Police say they searched a Thorold home, Saturday, arrested the two suspects, seized quantities of several suspected drugs including, heroin, ecstasy, and marijuana, as well as Canadian currency and various items used for drug trafficking.

Police also located a marijuana grow operation and identified stolen property as a result of their investigation.

Kody Mounsey and Meagan Hyatt were each charged with possession of heroin, ecstasy and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, production of marijuana, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Mounsey faces additional charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of breach of probation, and an additional count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.