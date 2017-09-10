Classic car fans come out to support Fenwick Lions

The Fenwick Lions are calling their inaugural car show and raffle a success.

Andrew Dominey, co-chair for the car committee, said the club is really pleased with how Saturday’s day-long event went.

Over 200 classic cars were parked at Centennial Park in Pelham, lining the field near the road and the baseball diamond area a little farther into the lot. Throughout the day, Dominey estimates 2,500 people milled around the property, checking out the variety of classic cars and vendors while listening to the live music from the band Second Haven and an Elvis impersonator.

“Turnout was much greater than expected,” he said.

He said the local community is always very supportive of the Lions’ Club and its initiatives, for which the group is very appreciative. He said the community continuously supports them because of the way the Lions give back, such as hosting fundraisers for local families in need, and supporting great initiatives such as the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides program.

“It’s a very satisfying feeling to know that what you’re doing with your day in the community is helping other people in need,” he said.

Seeing how many people were coming in from outside the area was really great to see, too, he said.

He said the group decided to host a classic car show and raffle because of the wide range of people that like classic cars.

“The car culture really speaks to people of all ages,” he said. “And they come out in numbers to support good causes.”

In the case of this event, the raffle also was a big draw for the event; the club raffled off a 1970 Chevelle SS.

Dominey said they sold 7,700 of the 10,000 raffle tickets they had printed, which were on sale for $10 each up to the draw at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A London, ON resident was the winner of the raffle.

He said they’re already looking forward to continuing the event next year considering this year’s success.

