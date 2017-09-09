Firefighter car wash raises for local charities

On Saturday, members of the Welland Fire and Emergency Services were using the trucks and fire hoses to spray down cars rather than fight fires and raised $2,205 in the process.

New recruits and members of the fire department's career staff were on site hosting a charity car wash and barbecue event. For a donation, the crew would spray down your car with the fire hoses and give it a good scrub.

Deputy fire Chief Adam Eckhart said the event was put together by the department’s four new recruits, Andrew Toffolo, Brandon Sacco, Matthew Braun and Kyle Moreau, who were each volunteer fire fighters before. Eckhart said the four are coming to the end of their training course and one of the things the department does is ask them to come up with a way to give back to the community.

He called this charity event their “brain child.”

In addition to the car wash and barbecue was a dunk tank, where people got to try their hand getting one of the new recruits to plunge into the water. Several children lined up to take their turn, resulting in Toffolo going into the water over and over again during his turn.

Eckhart said there was a steady flow of cars going through much of the day. Many stopped to enjoy the barbecue, the food for which was made possible by several sponsors. Children had a chance to try out the fire hose and sit in one of the trucks, too.

The department was also giving out smoke alarms as it received donations and shared fire safety messaging with those who stopped by.

Proceeds from the event, Eckhart said, would be put into a charity fund at the department, which goes towards supporting local initiatives.

