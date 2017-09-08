NIAGARA VOICES: They want to pave Paradise

We live in strange times.

By that I mean a time when developers can unironically name a $1.5 billion development project “Paradise” while they pave over pristine provincial wetlands — a real paradise — to create it. Have they read Alice in Wonderland one too many times?

Concern and anger over the Paradise development has grown in the past year, and when you take a step back and read into what the different sides are saying, one thing becomes clear: This is about two different visions of Niagara’s — and one might even say Canada’s — future.

On one side you have environmentalists and other concerned citizens, who are angry about the fact that we’ve already destroyed most of the region’s wetlands for development and now developers want even more. They see a future where finally the environment is stewarded rather than pilfered. On the other side, you have business elites and (some) politicians, offering the usual carrot of “jobs”, “growth”, and “prosperity”, claiming that this development is good for the region’s economy and its citizens. Their vision of the future is one where they continue living in the penthouse while everyone else gets table scraps, and where even pristine lands are just something to be converted into cash.

Let me be clear about which side I’m on: The one that places integrity, concern for the environment, and our future above avarice.

Large swathes of southern Ontario have seen extensive growth and development in the past few decades, but unfortunately we have yet to fully address the inevitable clash between growth, the economy, and the environmental degradation that goes along with it. The “Paradise” development represents a significant moment in Canadian environmental history, because if the project goes ahead it will set a terrible precedent for what we as Canadians think of our environment, and what developers can get away with in the name of greed. We simply cannot call ourselves environmentalists, praise our prime minister’s stance at the Paris climate summit, and cheer the denial of oil pipelines, while on the other hand we pave over provincial wetlands for money.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the planned casino train service in the proposed Paradise development gives us the strongest clue about what this development is really about: Fleecing our fellow citizens and international tourists at the casino to line the pockets of business elites.

Do we really want this future for ourselves? A future where some politicians argue for rather than against destroying significant provincial wetlands, and show complete disdain for those who think living up to Canadian ideals is more important than greed?

As usual, those in favour of this bleak future try to convince us that it’s in our best interests, and that somehow this project will make Niagara, and Canada, a more prosperous place. But even if

that were true, we would still have to ask ourselves: at what cost? And what does prosperity even mean when we’ve once again destroyed nature and ignored historical lessons to get it?

The clamour over the Paradise project has recently been discussed even in nationally circulated newspapers. That is an encouraging sign, but it also demonstrates just how high the stakes really are.

What kind of paradise do you think of when you close your eyes? I bet most of you aren’t thinking about a residential and commercial development with casino train service that sits on what used to be pristine wetlands. This kind of paradise is so topsy-turvy even Lewis Carroll would have had a tough time imagining it.

If you see a different vision of paradise than the one being proposed and disagree with it, let your voice be heard. Write to your local, regional, and provincial politicians, regardless of the party or council they represent. Tweet about it, Facebook about it, and talk about it with anyone you know. Our future should not be decided by the few, but by the many. Let’s finally start placing the environment above profits.