Local ball teams perform at provincials

Over the course of the summer, every team in the Niagara District Baseball Association senior men’s division built towards the Ontario Baseball Association championship crown.

With the OBAs taking place from Sept. 1-3, the NDBA playoffs were forced to take a week off. Nevertheless, there was still a lot of baseball played this week between the seven teams who represented Niagara at the provincial level.

The Niagara Falls Expos bid for the highest division of the seven NDBA teams—the AA division. The Expos got a strong performance from Ryan Langdon in their game against Aurora, though it was not enough to move them into bracket round. Expos finished the tournament 1-2 and left Kendal, Ont. with experience gained.

“Double A is a tough division to play. We would have to be on top of our game to win it all,” Expos coach Bob Ethier said. “I think the bye hurt us a little. Hopefully after playing that high of a level we can put it together in the NDBA semi-finals.”

The Merritton Alliance had a very strong showing in the A division tournament in Corunna, Ont. Alliance advanced to the finals before losing to the Oakridge Reds on championship Sunday. Merritton opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over the division-rival Fort Erie Cannons.

Alliance entered the tournament defenders of the B division championships after an appearance in the finals back in 2015. Now in the A division, the team is showing it can play well against top-tier talent. Merritton will open the second round of the NDBA playoffs on Friday night against the Expos with momentum, no doubt.

The Cannons — playing in the same tournament as Merritton — ran into Oakridge in the first elimination game on Sunday and dropped an 8-2 decision. Cannons had their best showing of the tournament in game two of their round robin versus the Coruna Giants.

Cam Hall pitched seven innings and struck out 10 batters in a 6-1 win. Fort Erie will visit the Welland Chiefs on Friday night after being rained out in game one, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The Chiefs played their OBAs in Port Lambton this season and played their way to a third-place finish. In the 12-team tournament, which also featured the Rose City Thorns, the Chiefs would finish 4-2 before losing their semi-final game on Sunday.

“It was a gutsy team effort, especially because we were short on pitching,” Chiefs manager Larry Stephens said. “We lost a coin flip that would have given us a bye to the championships. We played in the semi-finals and unfortunately lost that one.”

The Thorns would finish 1-2 in the tournament and just miss the elimination round. Travis Doyle would be roughed up in their opener and the Welland-based team could not recover. Thorns, along with the Thorold Fantoms and St. Catharines Cobras, have now closed the book on 2017 and will look to build for next year.

The Cobras and Fantoms played in the C division tournament in Forest, Ont. after a rebuild year for the two clubs. Both teams bowed out of the tournament on Saturday, going 1-2 in their bid for the championship.

The Cobras played their first game against the Listowel Legionnaires 10-7, in a game that saw the NDBA representatives drop a six-run lead. That turned out to be the theme of the weekend for St. Catharines, as they would almost blow 12-5 lead in game two before defeating the Essex senior men’s team before pulling out the win in 11 innings.

“In all, the offense scored was 30 runs. But, we allowed 32 in three games. We need to improve our defense for next year,” Cobras manager Frank Iker said.

The Fantoms would fare slightly better in their three games, surrendering only 19 runs and pulling out an 8-5 win on a complete-game performance by ace pitcher, Jake Maxwell. Kevin Hastie would hit a homerun in game one in a 9-3 loss to the host team Forest Dragons.

With the OBAs officially closed out for the 2017 season, the focus turns to the league championships. The Expos, Alliance, Cannons and Chiefs will continue their quest for regional bragging rights when the NDBA playoffs resume on Friday.