Basketball tournament registration extended

Due to the interest in the upcoming Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in downtown Niagara Falls later this month, registration has been extended until Monday.

The event is scheduled to take place on Queen Street between Sept. 22-24.

Organizers say it’s the first time the tournament will be in Niagara Falls.

The online deadline for registration was originally set for Tuesday.

This year, Gus Macker will be stopping in more than 40 cities, with all tournament proceeds benefiting charitable causes. Money raised at the Canadian tournament will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario and Heart Niagara, both of which help thousands of Canadians annually.

For more information, visit macker.com/local/niagara-falls-canada.