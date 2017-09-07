Walk for Parkinson's disease Sunday

STANDARD STAFF

Niagara residents will take to their heels on Sunday to aid people living with Parkinson’s disease.

The 27th annual Parkinson SuperWalk takes place at Grantham Lions Club in St. Catharines starting at 11:30 a.m., one of many walks being held across Canada to support Parkinson Canada.

“Events like Parkinson SuperWalk enable us to deliver much needed services within the community and fund research into improved treatments and a cure,” says Amanda Stanton, of Parkinson Canada.

“And this event is very inspiring to those living with Parkinson’s and their families when they see their friends and neighbours taking part in this special event or supporting walkers with donations.”

Since 1990, the national SuperWalk has raised more than $35 million, which is invested in communities to provide support services, education and advocacy for people affected by Pakrinson’s and for Parkinson’s research.

The Grantham Lions Club is at 732 Niagara St.