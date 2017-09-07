Welland’s economic development officer is part of an international trade and investment mission wrapping up in Colombia through a partnership of the city, Niagara Region, Niagara College and City of Hamilton.

A release from the Region said the mission is aimed at building business opportunities for local businesses.

“The city is part of the Hamilton-Niagara Partnership and is honoured to participate in a mission to Colombia to explore new business opportunities for trade and investment and develop new partnerships,” said Lina DeChellis, Welland’s economic development officer, in the release.

Also on the mission from Niagara are Tim Reynolds, manager of trade and investment with Niagara Economic Development Office; and Abbas Sumar, Niagara College’s associate director of global strategy.

As part of the mission to Colombia, the release said, there was to be a signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening ties for both countries. It will formally establish a solid working relationship in order to move business initiatives forward.

The trade and investment mission had scheduled business meetings in Bogota, Barranquilla and Medellin, Colombia, from last Saturday until this Saturday. Trade commissioners in each city are acting as liaisons to the delegation, facilitating and hosting meetings with a number of Colombian firms.

“This is an exciting time in Colombia’s history and Niagara College looks forward to being a part of it and identifying opportunities to build on partnerships and projects around the world in education, training and capability building,” said Sumar, in the release.

“Our participation also underscores the important role we are proud to play in supporting economic growth and job creation across the Niagara region,”