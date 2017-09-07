China trip draws unanswered query

Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni says her not getting answers from city officials about a fellow councillor’s business trip to China is another example of the secrecy plaguing Niagara Falls city hall.

But Mayor Jim Diodati says Ioannoni’s questions were pointed in the wrong direction.

Ioannoni took to her Facebook page Wednesday to say she received many private messages and emails asking why Coun. Joyce Morocco is in China, and who paid for the trip.

Ioannoni said council received an email Friday from Diodati indicating he was approached with an opportunity to accompany Winter Festival of Lights staff and board members to China.

The purpose of the trip, according to Diodati’s email, is to finalize the Zigong Lantern Festival’s participation in the Winter Festival of Lights as part of the Chinese new year celebration, with 2018 being the year of China/Canada tourism.

“I am not able to attend, but Councillor Morocco will be attending in my place,” he wrote.

“This is just to make council aware that Councillor Morocco will be travelling with that group to China. The Winter Festival of Lights is co-ordinating the trip so they can respond to any further questions, as required.”

Ioannoni said she immediately emailed Diodati and asked who was paying for the trip, and if any city staff were attending.

She said Morocco responded “very quickly” indicating no staff were accompanying her, but did not respond to who was paying for the trip.

“I asked her twice, copying the mayor and council on every email,” Ioannoni posted to her Facebook page.

“In total, I have asked three times. All unanswered.”

Ioannoni said when a councillor is representing the mayor, they are representing the city.

“The mayor and Councillor Morocco obviously know who paid for the trip, but they aren’t answering,” she said.

“The fact that neither the mayor or the councillor will answer an easy question they clearly know the answer to is systemic of the problems regarding secrecy of every international trip taken by this mayor or now, his representative.”

Ioannoni questioned whether the city or the Winter Festival of Lights is paying for the trip.

“The city funds the WFOL with a huge amount of money. Or did the Chinese pay for this trip? Fair questions. No answers. Why?”

David Adames, chairman of the Winter Festival of Lights board, told the Niagara Falls Review the trip is being paid for by a group from China that brought a proposal forward for a lighting installation.

He said Tina Myers, the festival’s executive director, is in China representing the festival.

“I can’t speak for council in terms of Coun. Morocco’s participation,” said Adames.

“My understanding is that (the Chinese group) were paying for everyone.”

He said the festival wanted to do “more homework” on the proposal, so the Chinese group invited representatives to the factory where the light displays are made, to see a lighting festival in China, and to potentially meet with China’s minister of tourism.

Adames said 2018 is the year of Canada and China from a tourism perspective, “so there’s the opportunity to look at ways of promoting each other in 2018.”

“But overall it’s very much a due-diligence trip. I think there’s definitely benefits to the proposal, but as you can expect, we have to do the homework on it, and that’s part of why the trip has come about.”

Diodati told the Review the city is not paying for the trip, adding he “couldn’t have been any more clear” in his email to council on who is co-ordinating it.

“The city is not paying, the city is not co-ordinating it, so in my email I directed any questions to the festival of lights, so why (Ioannoni is) asking me about the festival of lights, I don’t know,” he said.

Diodati said the city recently created an official policy where each trip opportunity is “looked at on its own merit, and it’s own purpose.”

“This is an opportunity to expand the Winter Festival of Lights. It’s an opportunity for new technologies,” he said.

“I’m just happy that Coun. Morocco was willing to take time out of her busy schedule to represent the city, and that it won’t cost the taxpayer any funds. She’s representing the city as a councillor in the same way that other councillors represent the city every week at different events. Who’s paying? I don’t know, but the city, per se, is not paying, and that’s why I put in that message it’s co-ordinated by the festival.”

Diodati said if Ioannoni didn’t get the answers she was looking for, “she has no one to blame but herself.”

“Her agenda is just to be a disruption on council,” he said.

“She’s dedicated the last part of her term to continue to disrpupt the good workings of council. It’s really unfortunate because that’s not why people elect us to be there. They elect us to work together for the betterment of the city, not the disruption of the city.”

Ioannoni told the Review what she was asking was “simple.”

“It doesn’t have to be this complicated. The reality is it was the mayor who was invited, not Coun. Morocco, and it’s … very inappropriate for the mayor’s office to tell us to ask festival of lights for details. We’re councillors that vote on the funding at festival of lights. We should be asking the mayor’s office who was initially invited.”

Ioannoni said Morocco did not go to China as a member of the festival of lights, but rather to represent the mayor and the city.

“It’s inappropriate for us to ask somebody that depends on us to fund them — it’s almost like an abuse of power. Our protocol is to go either through our CAO or our mayor. Don’t defer that answer to somebody else. I know that I ask a legitimate, public-spending question. Those are such simple, open, public-service questions. We’re not in private business.”

Ioannoni said she doesn’t believe she’s a disrupter, but rather is asking questions she was “elected to ask.”

“I’ve asked these questions from the day I got there. I’ve never changed the way I ask a question.”

Ioannoni said “everywhere” she goes, she hears from residents who are frustrated about what they believe is a lack of transparency at city hall.

“They elected us to do a job that they don’t think council is doing,” she said.

“The biggest question I get is, ‘why are you the only one asking questions?’”

