Numerous deficiencies at new NOTL sewage plant

Plagued by leaking concrete, peeling waterproof coatings and numerous design changes, a new waste-water treatment plant in Niagara-on-the-Lake is still months away from completion at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars more than anticipated.

The Lakeshore Road facility likely won’t be operational until December — a full year after the original completion date — and it will cost about $678,000 more than the $36-million included in Niagara Region’s November 2014 contract with general contractor Varcon Construction, according to a report approved at Tuesday’s regional public works committee meeting.

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn said the report lists numerous issues with the total $49-million project that has been under construction since December 2014.

“A lot of this report is troubling,” he told committee members.

“It talks about deficiencies within the plant and the construction.”

The report lists numerous problems with the building, including failed waterproofing and leaking tanks, while a fair amount of work is required to complete the project, including mechanical and electrical modifications and the installation of equipment.

“In a large number of spots throughout the new plant, the cementitious coating (waterproofing) has peeled off the concrete walls,” the report says. “Pervasive leaks in the building basements and the process cells have been observed.”

Meanwhile, 112 design changes have been ordered during the construction so far, including many that were associated with archeological findings on the site, as well as ground conditions.

Those changes have so far cost nearly $2.89 million of a $2.9-million contingency fund for the project.

“I’m very concerned about the deficiencies that are outlined in the report,” Augustyn said. “It seems also that we’ve had to do a lot of hand-holding on this.”

Niagara’s public works commissioner, Ron Tripp, said the plant was originally to be completed by December 2016, but through negotiations with the contractor he said an extension was agreed upon.

“Any delays beyond that, that are attributed to the general contractor, we are looking to assess liquidated damages,” Tripp said.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Coun. Gary Burroughs asked when the new plant would be operational.

“I don’t think I can give you a date right now, just given the challenges,” Tripp told him. “We’re not accepting this plant without the deficiencies being rectified and that’s been a slow process.”

According to the most recent estimates the plant would be running by October, but Tripp said he doesn’t feel that’s realistic.

“We’re striving to get sewage in the plant by Christmas,” Tripp told him.

Despite his concerns, Augustyn said the Region supported the changes to the project and should not object to providing the additional $678,000 to the contractor.

The overall cost also remains within the overall $49 million budgeted for the project, despite the increase.

Regional Chair Alan Caslin argued against providing the additional funding.

“I think the Region needs to take a harder stand on project like this that do go over,” Caslin said. “It seems like we just roll over and pay the bill whenever it comes in. I’m just not wired that way and I just won’t support it.”

Tripp said there would be “serious consequences” associated with refusing to pay the additional $678,000.

“To not approve this recommendation … is going to represent risk to the organization in terms of dealing reasonably in good faith.”

Burroughs is also concerned about decommissioning the old sewage treatment plant, and particularly about two existing sewage treatment ponds.

“As soon as the water level goes down in those ponds, the smell is going to go up,” he said. “And there’s going to be a lot of concern from the local neighbourhood.”

Once the new plant is operational, St. Catharines Coun. Bruce Timms suggested converting the existing sewage treatment ponds into wetlands.

“There are a couple examples to the west along the Lake Erie shoreline where they have converted these ponds into wetlands,” he said, adding it would be a great opportunity to do the same thing.

Tripp said that alternative is being considered.

