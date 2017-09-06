Niagara tops for fewest low-risk C-sections

A very pregnant woman goes to her doctor. Her back is aching. It's the hottest, most humid week of the summer in Niagara.

“I can't take this anymore,” she tells her doctor.

She wants the baby out. Yesterday.

What does her doctor do?

Years ago, the doctor might have considered this: If the baby's gestational age is enough to be born safely, then why not. “Let's induce you,” the doctor might say.

Yet that one seemingly act of compassion, could result in an unwanted outcome that increases the risk of complications to both mom and baby: a Caesarean section.

And in the world of Dr. Johan Viljoen, chief of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Niagara Health System -- a guy who has delivered some 4,800 babies over a 24-year career in St. Catharines alone -- that's an unnecessary C-section.

He is passionate about making sure C-sections are only done when medically necessary.

Think complex cases including a prolonged labour that puts mom and baby at risk. Medical conditions such as out of control diabetes, or high blood pressure or if the placenta is covering the cervix. And sometimes twins or babies in a poor birth position, such as breech.

A recent report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information ranked the NHS as above average for having the fewest low-risk C-sections in 2015-16. It's also been on the list of hospitals that have been ranked in the top 10 per cent for the last three consecutive years.

The independent organization that provides information on Canada's health systems, noted that 11.7 per cent of babies were born by C-section at the NHS to low-risk women.

These were women who faced a routine birth -- one baby, in the head down position -- and who did not have complications. They also did not have a previous C-section. And yet, they still had a Caesarean.

Essentially, the lower the rate the better, states the report.

“Lower rates may indicate more appropriate as well as more efficient care,” it states. As well, it highlights that unnecessary C-sections put mothers at a higher risk of complications, including death, and are generally associated with higher costs.

The report also indicates that the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada promotes normal childbirth, without technological interventions, whenever possible.

For comparison sake, here are the percentages of low-risk C-sections:

Niagara Health System: 11.7.

Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant LHIN: 15.5.

Ontario: 15.1.

Canada: 14.3.

The top two hospitals with the lowest rates – the London Health Sciences Centre and Quinte Health Care in Bellville – came in at 8.5 and 8.8 per cent respectively.

In the last few years, there has been an overall societal shift in attitudes of doctors and moms towards the need for C-sections, says Viljoen.

Research tells doctors that it's OK to wait until a healthy woman is more than a week overdue before considering alternatives, like induction. Doctors are more educated about managing a woman's symptoms to allow her to go into labour naturally.

“Our approach is as little intervention as possible,” he says. “We leave well enough alone.”

In the year from April 2016 to March 2017, there were 2,982 babies born at the NHS. Of those, 312 were low-risk C-sections.

Women are more educated about the risks of C-sections and take charge of their health decisions.

“We have a very engaged population of patients,” he says.

As well, doctors have more medical options to induce labour without it leading to a Caesarean, he says.

And yet, sometimes a woman who otherwise seems to be headed for a vaginal birth – that low risk woman – needs a Caesarean. And that's who makes up the 11.7 per cent. Possible reasons include: baby's head is too big, mom's pelvis is too small, or labour is simply not progressing and baby's health is at risk.

Over time, that number will naturally decline. As fewer women have C-sections, their subsequent babies will be born vaginally as well, he says.

Very rarely does a woman request an elective C-section, he adds.

Yet, it's ultimately her choice.

Indeed, if Viljoen has a patient who requests a C-section, he will explain all the immediate and long-term risks, the benefits of a vaginal delivery and he will suggest that she also talk with another specialist to get a second perspective. Yet if she still wants a birth by Caesarean, he can't refuse.

“Women have that right,” he says. “It's her body.

“But do we see it happen in real life? Unbelievably rarely.”

