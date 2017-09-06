Is Thorold going to the dogs?

Thorold is becoming more canine-friendly, with a possible dog park being considered and Halloween dog parade in the planning stages.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coun. Anthony Longo asked for a staff report researching the “viability and liability” of establishing a dog park.

Acting on a letter received from a Thorold South resident, Longo said, “We discussed this a year ago,” and added that McMillan Park on the corner of Carleton and Regent streets might be a suitable location.

“We need a dividing area for small dogs and large dogs,” said Longo.

Coun. Terry Ugulini proposed looking at other areas in the city in addition to McMillan Park, and all associated costs.

“If we can get this for Budget 2018, it would be nice,” he said. “The number of people in Thorold with dogs is unbelievable and I think it’s long overdue.”

Coun. Jim Handley agreed, saying he proposed the creation of a dog park at McMillan Park in 2009 but the idea was shot down by his fellow councillors at the time, due to a “division of personalities.”

“This was brought forward eight years ago so I’m hoping that finally after eight years this can go forward for the good of all Thorold people,” Handley said.

In other canine news, the Thorold BIA is proposing a Halloween dog parade on Oct. 28, said Mayor Ted Luciani, with the city organizing the necessary insurance and cleanup strategy for the event.

The route would start at Pine Plaza and proceed to Front Street, to Clairmont Street and back to Pine. The event would feature prizes for owners who look like their pets, among others, said Luciani.

According to parade organizer Diana Aiello, “We need something different; something that nobody else is doing.”

As the longtime co-owner of her family’s Front Street store, A Yellow Flower Basket, and a BIA board member, Aiello came up with the dog parade idea after seeing many dog walkers downtown. So far, she said, reaction has been “phenomenal.”

Her daughter went to school in New York and still attends an annual pet parade there which features owners going all out to display their dogs in style, she said.

“The costumes that people come up with are just unreal.”

Thorold’s event will feature fun prizes such as a best friends award for co-ordinated pet and owner costumes.

Aiello hopes to hire crossing guard volunteers dressed as dog catchers.

She also plans to include as many local organizations as possible.

Residents of Cobblestone Gardens Retirement Home will choose their favourite pooch and christen it “The Cobblestone Cutie.”

Veterinarian Dr. Alistair Ker and Lynn’s Grooming Salon have agreed to pitch in financially, said Aiello, and Biscotti Café owner Nick Dell’omo will bake a batch of dog biscuits to sell during the parade.

A dog-themed front window will be featured at her flower store, and she hopes others will join in the “howling good time” spirit.

Aiello said the pet parade will begin about 9 a.m., so awards can be handed out early, giving pet owners plenty of time to take their dogs home before returning to the annual children’s Halloween parade, which will start at 1 p.m. at the Moose and Goose.