Have your say on vacation rentals, B&Bs

Residents have an opportunity to shape how the City of Niagara Falls will deal with vacation-rental units and bed-and-breakfast establishments in the future.

As the municipality continues to review its regulatory framework with the intention of establishing appropriate policies and licensing, a public meeting has been scheduled for the MacBain Community Centre on Monday at 6 p.m.

A survey requesting public input will be available at the session, and on letstalk.niagarafalls.ca/vacation-rental-policies in advance of the meeting.

Residents can also provide feedback in writing by Sept. 18 to the director of planning and development, city hall, 4310 Queen St., Niagara Falls, Ont., L2E 6X5.

Council has heard from residents who are concerned about rental homes in several neighbourhoods.

On some occasions, residents have complained about bylaw infractions including parking, noise control, public nuisance, along with lewd and bawdy behaviour.

Alex Herlovich, the city’s director of planning, building and development, said the municipality has received a number of complaints about vacation rentals during various summer weekends.

“They’re very site specific to some isolated cases,” he said.

Herlovich said there are 16 approved establishments in the city that received zoning approvals during the years.

“Those are subject to licenses that come from our licensing bylaw for tourist establishments, and that’s the regulations by which we then say, ‘keep the noise down’ and ‘here’s where the parking is …’” he said.

Herlovich said the licensed establishments “have been well behaved,” but there are estimates there may be 200 of them operating illegaly in Niagara Falls.

“We have complaints on perhaps a couple dozen, so it’s still a small percentage of complaints.”

A vacation rental unit is a building rented out to a single group of travellers at one time for less than 28 days.

A bed and breakfast provides guest rooms and breakfast to the travelling public. It is in the principal building of the owner or manager.

To date, vacation-rental units have only been permitted in Niagara Falls on a site-specific basis through a zoning amendment.

With the exception of the River Road satellite district and the tourist commercial zone where bed and breakfasts are permitted as-of-right, bed and breakfasts are also only permitted on a site-specific basis through a zoning amendment.

Nevertheless, with the advent of the sharing economy and websites such as airbnb.com, many vacation-rental units and bed and breakfasts have been established without municipal approval and licensing, said staff.

Council directed staff to schedule a community engagement session for the public, stakeholders, agencies and others to obtain feedback on regulating these establishments, prior to a statutory public meeting of council to consider further amendments to the city’s planning documents and licensing bylaw.

Herlovich said he hopes for a good turnout on Monday.

He said in addition to the general notice of the meeting, the city has kept a record of the residents who have filed complaints, so they could be invited and give their specific input.

“We’re looking at everything and all things,” said Herlovich about how the city could deal with the establishments.

“We’re looking at (everything) from total prohibition to total approval throughout the city, and if there is any level of approval it will be subject to licensing.”

Approaches the city could take, based on the approach of other municipalities and public comments, include: prohibit any new vacation rental units and bed and breakfasts if not currently legally established; permit them on lands designated residential, commercial and rural throughout the city, but require a zoning bylaw amendment to permit them on a site-by-site basis, subject to criteria set out in the Official Plan; permit them as-of-right on lands designated residential, commercial and rural in the Official Plan and zoned certain residential, commercial and rural zones, but strictly regulate the size of such uses and establish a comprehensive licensing and enforcement scheme to regulate the operation of these uses; only permit them on lands designated tourist commercial in the Official Plan and zoned tourist commercial.

Mayor Jim Diodati said it’s important to acknowledge vacation-rental establishments are “not a fad” and are here to stay.

“They’re all over the world, they’re massive, and they’re very, very popular, and they have a huge economic impact on communities, and for some people, it’s the difference between paying the mortgage and not paying their mortage,” he said.

“There’s a big demand on both ends — the people wanting the service, and the people offering the service. What our role is (is) to make sure that we’re able to regulate it in such a way that it does not have a negative impact on people around (them).”

Diodati said he believes there’s “appropriate areas” for vacation-rental units, in the same way there are for bed and breakfasts and hotels.

“We need to determine that. I think it’s a bit of a moving target because it’s an evolving thing.”

Diodati said he finds the biggest problems come from vacation rentals that are “too big, the ones that are not limited in size and turn into big parties.”

“When they turn into bachelor parties, and those types of wild events, those are the ones that offend the neighbours, those are the ones that cause big problems,” he said.

“Our goal is to come up with a mechanism that we can control them, and police them, regulate them, and make sure that where they’re allowed, that they follow building code, and fire regulations, and to make sure that they are legitimate, and that there will some kind of a licensing fee and system that will be self funding.”

Diodati said the goal of Monday’s session is to gather as much information from the public as possible.

“We’re studying what’s happening in other municipalities, such as Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Erie, where they’re currently allowed, and find out how they’re doing it, so that we can come to a conclusion that everybody is happy with.”

