Revenge of the Nerd at the library

These new books are at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Love Like Blood, by Mark Billingham

Two London detectives, Nicola Tanner and Tom Thorne jump into a political fire when they investigate a string of cold-case honour killings that have already led to one policewoman’s death.

The Only Café, by Linden MacIntyre

A Toronto man’s search into the mysterious background of his missing father leads Pierre Cormier to an entangled web of lies and deceptions that lead back to a massacre at the refugee camps in Lebanon in 1982.

Red Swan, by P. T. Deutermann

The death of a behind-the-scenes CIA officer crucial to the agency’s war against China’s constant attempts to infiltrate American security suggests to officer Preston Allender that the CIA itself has been compromised and one of their own stings has been turned against them.

The Saboteur, by Andrew Gross

In a story set in 1943 that probes the limits of heroism, sacrifice and determination, Norwegian engineer Kurt Nordstrum must weigh duty against heart for a chance to single-handedly end the Nazi attempt to develop the atomic bomb in his home country.

The Trickster’s Lullaby, by Barbara Fradkin

A winter camping trip turns deadly as two missing teenagers, the spectre of terrorism and the murder of a local farmer create turmoil for Amanda Doucette and Cpl. Chris Tymko in the remote wilderness of the Laurentian mountains of Quebec.

Non-fiction

Revenge of the Nerd: Or … The Singular Adventures of the Man Who Would Be Booger, by Curtis Armstrong

From Revenge of the Nerds to Supernatural, Curtis shares insights and anecdotes about his long and varied career.

The Criminal Conversation of Mrs. North: Victorian England’s “Scandal of the Century” and the Fallen Socialite Who Changed Women’s Lives Forever, by Diane Atkinson

Married to an abusive husband, Mrs. Norton was accused of committing adultery with the Prime Minister. Her struggles led to her lobbying for women’s right to be recognized as persons and to have a say in their children’s lives.

The Sky Below, by Scott Parazynski with Susy Flory

An extraordinary journey through the life of a NASA legend, from his early desire to become an astronaut, to his experiences in space and on the ground.

Foo Fighters: Learning to Fly, by Mick Wall

Wall documents the progression of Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters from their beginnings, through the troubled years and on to their current popularity.

A Grand Adventure: The Lives of Helge and Anne Stine Ingstad and Their Discovery of a Viking Settlement in North America, by Benedicte Ingstad

Follow this remarkable couple as they embark on their fabulous quest to find a Viking settlement at what is now known as L’Anse aux Meadows.