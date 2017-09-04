Students making home at Niagara College

Hundreds of Niagara College students are settling in for a new year, some for the first time away from home.

Saturday about 200 students arrived at the Welland campus residence with cars packed and parents eager to help unload.

To ensure things ran smoothly, residence life co-ordinator Veronica Field said a team of staff and returning students assisted with arrivals. Three vehicles at a time were lined up in front of the building, volunteers then hurriedly unpacked each vehicle with a trolly, then it was on to the next.

Field said it went pretty smoothly. Most people arrived between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., which was the scheduled time for move in. She said it did take some time to get everyone moved in, but everyone was understanding and patient.

A similar scene unfolded at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

Most of the residents are between 18 and 20, most have never lived on their own. Field said staff and residence advisers are there to provide help for both students and parents.

For the first couple of months, Field said, she receives calls from concerned parents. Field said some students who have never lived on their own enjoy it so much they can forget to call mom or dad back home. Although Field can’t disclose personal information to parents, she said she’ll let them know their children are OK and the building is safe. She said she’s had to knock on some doors and remind a couple of residents to call home.

Knowing life away from home can be a big change, Field and other staff work to create events and activities to make people feel more comfortable.

One way Field is providing a sense of community is by creating a Facebook group for residents. She created the group this year before residents had picked their roommates — there are two students per suite. Almost all 230 residents joined the group and started making friendships. Field said she hopes it makes living together easier and creates a better feeling of togetherness.

Another way staff create a supportive community is with the help of residence advisers. Four students have been chosen to provide support to other residents in the building.

John-Ross Todd, 20, is a residence adviser. Todd said he’s there to listen to any problems students might have, whether it be roommate issues or struggling with classes. He said he’s also there to celebrate the good times, too. If someone does well in a test he’s there for shared support.

“It seems like people are enjoying themselves and I’m excited to get to know everyone,” he said.

