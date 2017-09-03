Shooting at Lundy's Lane club injures three

A late night dance concert ended with three people shot outside the L8 night club early Sunday morning.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Lundy's Lane venue at about 4:45 a.m. with reports of gunshots. Upon arrival they found three people injured, all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle leaving the area after the first night of the scheduled two-night Full Moon Party had ended at about 4 a.m. They are searching for two suspects who fled in a dark-coloured sedan.

The club, which lists its address as 13030 Niagara Falls, is the former Penthouse strip club at the corner of Highway 20 and Thorold Townline Road. The area in front of the club was blocked off by police as the investigation continued all day Sunday.

The violence marred the first-year event, which featured EDM artists Blasterjaxx, Bassjackers and Baka Not Nice performing both indoors and on an outdoors stage. The concert coincided with the Niagara Falls Night Market food festival which ran until midnight Saturday.

Organizer Quan Nguyen of All Bros Entertainment was hoping to continue the event Sunday. He tentatively planned to re-open at 5 p.m. instead of the scheduled 2 p.m.

“We never expected something like this at all,” said Quan, who says security was vigilant all night during the show.

“The Night Market was great, the concert was great...there wasn't any incident we were aware of. We had ample security throughout the whole night.”

He said Sunday's concert will now end at 2 a.m. instead of the scheduled 4 a.m. Several EDM artists were booked to perform, including Mija and Rich Homie Quan.

“(Some) of the artists have already flown in from other countries,” he said, stressing it would be unfair to fans who purchased tickets hoping to see artists “that don't come to Canada” often.

Several food vendors were unaware of the incident overnight, and showed up Sunday to see the area taped off.

Toronto's Evans Zhong said “nobody knows when it's going to open,” adding vendors weren't sent a message or phoned.

Another vendor, wishing to remain anonymous, was angry at possibly losing a full day of sales after paying nearly $2,000 to take part.

“People are upset they can't get in,” he said. “We show up to a shooting scene. Who's going to come here now after a shooting?”

Driving by the scene, Mewburn Road resident Terry Buchanan said the violence “was getting too close” to where he lives.

“I don't know why they can't just have a do without this crap. This is crazy.”

jlaw@postmedia.com