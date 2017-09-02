Stop for students and crossing guards

Ensuring the safety of students next week is of top priority for Niagara Regional Police.

About 70 police officers will be on duty throughout the region to enforce traffic laws. For the past 17 years police have increased police presence around school zones.

This year, the Municipal School Crossing Programs Committee of Niagara launched Bill 31, which is an awareness campaign. The campaign’s goal is to remind drivers and cyclists of the Highway Traffic laws that came into effect last year.

The new law prohibits motorists from turning left, right or proceeding through a crosswalk until pedestrians and school crossing guards are completely off the crosswalk.

Sgt. Josh Klop said the law is for crosswalks which have crossing guards present or for pedestrian cross-overs.

Currently there are no pedestrian cross-overs in Niagara, but one will be installed in Smithville near St. Martin Catholic school in coming months.

Klop said it is the law that motorists stop in the presence of a crossing guard with a stop sign. Motorists who violate this can be find $150 to $500. Drivers can also face three demerit points. These fines are doubled in community safety zones.

Klop encourages people to be cautious all year round while driving. But he stressed the importance of being extra cautious next week. He said with school back in session, there will be more children and youth walking.