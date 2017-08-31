Robbery at Fort Erie jewelry store

Change text size for the story

Police are looking for two male suspects involved in a robbery at a jewelry store in Fort Erie Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police said at 3:45 p.m., Bridgeburg Jewellers on Jarvis Street was robbed by two unknown suspects.

Police said one suspect brandished a weapon during the robbery.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The suspects’ faces were covered at the time.

The first suspect is being described as white, 5'9-5'11, with a medium build, wearing a black hoody, grey pants and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a grey hoody, black jeans and orange running shoes.

Police ask anybody with information to call them at 905-688-4111.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.