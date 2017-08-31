Garden City man arrested in child porn probe

Change text size for the story

A St. Catharines man is facing three child pornography charges following an investigation by Niagara Regional Police.

Police said they began an investigation into the creation and distribution of child porn in Niagara earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police raided a home in St. Catharines, said an NRP news release.

Allan (Jay) Fiocca was arrested and charged with one count each of making child pornography, possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.