Funny taste to water not a risk

If your tap water tastes a bit off over the next weeks, don’t panic.

It’s just a little methyl-isoborneol and geosmin in the water.

That might sound alarming, but Deanna Barrow, manager of water quality and compliance at Niagara Region, said there is nothing to worry about.

Barrow said her office has received complaints from some Niagara residents about tap water having an earthy smell or taste.

She said the water supply isn’t contaminated and the smell is the result of seasonal changes to the local water table.

“It happens every year,” Barrow said.

“Whether you notice it or not depends on your palate. Some people are more sensitive to it, other people don’t notice it at all.”

Methyl-isoborneol and geosmin levels in the water, which can cause a noticeable change in smell or taste, rise this time of year because of changing weather and geological conditions, she said.

Depending on the weather, the odour and taste will continue until mid-September.

Barrow said the complaints have come from areas served by the Decew Falls Water Treatment Plant, which includes St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Thorold and Lincoln.

While the treatment plant has a filtration system designed to reduce the changes of smell and taste in the water, they don’t eliminate them.

In a news release, the Region said the water is safe to drink, and residents who are bothered by smell or taste changes can use in-home filtration systems to further reduce them.

Barrow said residents do not need to spend thousands of dollars on expensive filtration systems for their homes. A simple Brita filter will do the trick.